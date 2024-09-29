North East Monsoon: Training held for rescue personnel in Ariyalur

TIRUCHY: A special training for the first-level responders being readied for the forthcoming northeast monsoon was given in Ariyalur on Saturday. During the training, the responders were asked to be ready for rescue operations during the monsoon period.

Inspecting the training programme for the first-level responders, the Ariyalur Collector P Rathnasamy said, all the departments in the district are asked to be alert to face the northeast monsoon and combined training of rescue operation was held for first-level responders along with the fire and rescue personnel.

The Collector said that the officials were briefed to ensure adequate stocks of sandbags, wooden logs and other rescue tools to face the monsoon.

The first responders were asked to immediately evacuate the residents from the low-lying areas, pump out the stagnated water immediately and equip themselves to tackle the situation.

The Collector appealed to the department heads to monitor their responsibilities during the monsoon season.

He appealed to put a combined effort into facing the situation so that the residents might be safe and secure.

Later, training on rescue operations was accorded to the first responders and fire and rescue personnel.