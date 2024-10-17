North East Monsoon: Over 180 tanks brim across TN in 2 days

CHENNAI: The heavy downpour in north coastal districts and delta regions brought more than 180 tanks in these areas to the brim, while the water level in the State’s 90 reservoirs has reached 59.59 per cent of their total storage of 224.297 thousand million cubic feet.

According to the data with the Water Resource Department (WRD), 891 tanks out of the 14,139 have filled up. Of the rest, 1,832 tanks have storage over 75 per cent, and 2,096 have more than 50 per cent.

Of the 891 tanks brimming with water, 310 tanks and 244 tanks were in Kanniyakumari and Madurai districts, respectively.

“Since Monday, 185 tanks have filled up and several other tanks are on the verge of filling up. We still have buffer space to store more rainwater even if the downpour continues for the next couple of days,” said an official, ruling out the possibility of riverine flooding.

The water level has been gradually going up in reservoirs following heavy rains in many parts of the State. The storage level went up from 58.40 per cent of the total capacity of reservoirs (224.297 TMC) on Tuesday to 59.59 per cent, as on Wednesday.

Four reservoirs TN Sholayar in Coimbatore, Varadhamanathi in Dindigul, Gunderipallam and Perumpallam in Erode are brimming, thanks to the rainfall that lashed the region.