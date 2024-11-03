North East Monsoon: Mayiladuthurai Collector inspects desilting works

TIRUCHY: As part of preparedness to counter the northeast monsoon, the desilt works and removal of solid wastes from the major stormwater drains commenced at Mayiladuthurai on Saturday and the Collector AP Mahabharthi who inspected the ongoing works asked to ensure the free flow of water in every drain in the district.

The works to clear the clogs in the stormwater drains were going on across the Mayiladuthurai district as the northeast monsoon began all over the State.

Collector Mahabharathi visited every spot on Saturday and inspected the ongoing processes at Mayiladuthurai and Sirkazhi Municipal Corporation limits.

The collector initially visited the Kachery Road where the blocks in Pazhankavery canal were undertaken. He asked the officials to accelerate the works and complete them before the monsoon reached its peak.

Subsequently, he visited the Seetha canal at Pattamangalam, the banks of Periyakulam at Arayatheru and the stormwater drains at Thaniyur and Arockia Nagar residential areas.

He asked the officials to ensure the free flow of water in the drains during the monsoon days. He also appealed to the residents not to dump garbage, particularly non-degradable wastes, into the drains as this would block the free flow of water.

The Collector also visited the Mayuranathar Nagar storm water drain, the drains along the Cauvery banks, drains at MGR colony, Ambedkar Nagar, and the Senthankudi canal at Anathandavapuram. He also inspected the stocks of garbage collected from the drains and canals.

He appealed to the residents not to discard plastics waste on the streets but to segregate them and hand them over to the sanitation staff who are involved in door to door collection of garbage in the municipal corporations.

Mayiladuthurai RDO Vishnupriya, Water Resources Department Executive Engineer Marimuthu, Mayiladuthurai Municipality Executive Engineer Mahadevan and others accompanied the Collector.