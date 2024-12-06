North East monsoon: Heavy Rain alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

CHENNAI: Due to atmospheric circulation, prevailing over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas, few places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rain with thunder and lightning on Dec 6 and Dec 7.

The sky will be partially cloudy in Chennai and its suburban areas.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is likely at a few places over Tamil Nadu.

A new low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on Dec 6 (Friday) or Dec 7 (Saturday), and it is currently circulating near Sumatra Island, meteorologists said.

Private meteorologists said that the low-pressure area that forms is likely to strengthen into a depression and that there is a high chance of it crossing the coast between Chennai and Nagapattinam on December 12 or December 13.