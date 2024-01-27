North coastal dists of TN likely to get mild showers in the coming days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted light to moderate rain over north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. From next week, the rainfall activity is likely to occur in southern parts of the state due to cyclonic circulation over the sea.

As light to Moderate Northeasterlies/Easterlies prevail over the region in the lower tropospheric levels. A trough from Maldives area to South Interior Karnataka across Kerala at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over some places of north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

From January 30, due to the change in wind pattern rainfall activity is likely to occur over south Tamil Nadu. However, the rest of the state is expected to experience dry weather. The official mentioned that the rainfall activity will gradually decrease after there is a change in wind flow pattern over the sea.

The weather department has issued cold weather warning in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu especially Nilgiris where ground frost to occur. Mist / haze to prevail in some areas of Tamil Nadu during early morning hours.

As far as Chennai and suburbs concerned, the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to decrease in the coming days due to easterlies. Haze / mist to prevail during the early hours for the next few days.

K Srikanth, an independent weather blogger stated that north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai may benefit cold weather and expected to receive mild showers at times.