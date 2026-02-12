Normalcy affected in port operations in Tamil Nadu, workers stage protests

Port operations in Thoothukudi and Chennai bore the brunt of the agitation with major trade unions, including the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), leading the demonstrations.

Addressing a gathering of protesters in Tuticorin, CITU District Secretary Russell claimed that the strike has seen a massive response with over 30 crore farmers and workers participating across the country.

All central trade unions and farmers' organisations of the country have called for a nationwide general strike on Thursday, and it is going on in full swing in most of the central government departments, Russell said.

The CITU leader claimed that a major part of the operations at the V O Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi has been affected, while approximately 40 per cent of workers at the Chennai port joined the stir.