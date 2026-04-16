Normal traffic restored after temporary repairs to collapsed Thanjavur bridge

Officials said that since the monsoon season is over, water flow beneath the bridge would be minimised and the temporary arrangement could help the vehicle users to avoid additional distance.

NHAI also said this was only a temporary arrangement, and a permanent solution with the precast concrete road slabs would commence soon.

From Thursday morning, the traffic was allowed on the bridge on a trial basis and was personally monitored by the officials. After ensuring there was no issue, the regular traffic resumed thereafter.