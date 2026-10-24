None can match Vijay: Minister N Marie Wilson on Dhanush talk

"Dhanush being a competitor to our leader Vijay is out of the question. Please withdraw that question. Chief Minister Vijay is the only leader," Marie Wilson told reporters here.

However, he said anyone is free to launch a political party and contest elections in a democracy, adding that Dhanush's decision to enter politics, if he chooses to, will have to be judged in time. "He is someone I know well and am very close to. But he has to make his own decision. Whether it is right or wrong will be known only in the future," Wilson said.