‘None can intimidate AIADMK with raids’

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the raids and intimidation from the ruling parties at the state and central governments were not new to the AIADMK since it came into existence.



The party would face them legally and overcome the challenges thrown at them.

"There is no space for crisis in the AIADMK. Everyone is aware of the kind of serious problems and challenges thrown at our leader M G Ramachandran when he established the party. After his demise, our leader J Jayalalithaa faced a lot of challenges. So, the challenges are not new to us and we will overcome them, " he said while responding to a question on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at former minister C Vijayabaskar's residence in Pudukottai on Thursday.

The state government unleashed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption against the party leaders, while the Centre government engaged the Income Taxes department.

Now, the ED, he said, adding, "We will face them legally."

Taking a dig at critics, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK was behind others in election works and forming alliance.

However, the party outsmarted others by signing agreement with alliance and announcing the candidates' list on the same day, to send a message "dont underestimate the AIADMK, " to his critics and rivals in the electoral front.

He further said that they would soon publish the manifesto.

"We have just warmed up. You (journalists) can just wait and watch the rest in the coming days, " he said, alluding that he would not hold back his criticism against the former ally BJP in the campaign.

Mega public meeting to introduce candidates on March 24 in Trichy

The AIADMK would prove its might in the forthcoming Parliamentary election.

"The candidates of the party and its allies will be introduced in a massive public meeting at Trichy on Sunday, " he said and noted that all of them were winning candidates.

Later in the day, Palaniswami, accompanied by senior leaders, visited the headquarters of DMDK and paid homage to the memorial of the late actor and founder of the party Vijayakanth.

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth received the AIADMK leaders.