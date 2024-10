Non monsoon timings of trains originating or terminating in Southern Railway; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) announced the non monsoon timings of special trains, originating or terminating in Southern Railway and running via Konkan Railway from November 1.

Train No 12432 / 12431 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani tri-weekly express will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 6.16 am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 pm on Sundays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays.

In return the train will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.15 pm and 12.30 pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and arrive on the third day on both sides.

Train No 12133 / 12134 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Mangaluru Jn -Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Daily Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 9.15pm and arrive Mangaluru Jn at 1.05pm. In return will start from Mangaluru at 2.00 pm and reach Chhatrapati at 04.35 am.

Train No 16333 / 16334 Veraval – Thiruvananthapuram Central – Veraval weekly express will leave Veraval at 6.50 am on Thursdays and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central on Saturdays at 4.00 am. In return from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 3.45 am on Mondays and reach Veraval at 3.55 am on Wednesdays.

Train No 16335 / 16336 Gandhidham BG - Nagercoil – Gandhidham Weekly Express will leave Gandhidham at 10.35 am on Fridays and reach Nagercoil at 6.15 am on Sundays. In return the train will start from Nagercoil at 2.45 pm on Tuesdays and reach Gandhidham at 12.00 pm on Thursdays.

Train No 16337 / 16338 Okha - Ernakulam Jn – Okha Bi-Weekly Express will leave Okha at 6.45 am on Mondays and Saturdays and reach Ernakulam at 11.55 pm Tuesdays and Sundays. In return train from Ernakulam will start at 8.25 pm on Wednesdays and Fridays and reach Okha at 4.30pm on Fridays and Sundays.

Train No 19260 / 19259 Bhavnagar - Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Bhavnagar Weekly Express will start from Bhavnagar at 10.15 am on Tuesdays and reach Kochuveli at 3.50 pm on Thursdays. In return from Kochuveli at 3.45 pm on Thursdays and reach Bhavnagar at 12.25 pm on Saturdays.

Train No 22654 / 22653 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.00 am on Mondays and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4.45 pm on Wednesdays. In return from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12.50 am and reach Hazrat at 10.40 pm on Sundays.

Train No 22656 / 22655 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn – Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express will leave Hazrat at 5.00 am on Fridays and reach Ernakulam at 12.15 am on Sundays. In return will start from Ernakulam at 5.15 am on Thursdays and reach Nizamuddin at 10.40 pm.

Train No 12978 / 12977 Ajmer - Ernakulam Jn – Ajmer "Marusagar" Weekly Express will leave Ajmer at 10.15 am on Fridays and reach Ernakulam at 4.20 am on Sundays. In return from Ernakulam at 8.25 pm on Sundays and reach Ajmer at 3.25 pm on Tuesdays. There is no timings change between Kota – Vasai Road.

Train No 12218 / 12217 Chandigarh - Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) - Chandigarh 'Kerala Sampark Kranti' Bi-Weekly Express will leave Chandigarh at 9.30 am on Wednesdays and Fridays and reach Kochuveli at 12.30 pm. In return from Kochuveli at 9.10 am on Mondays and Saturdays and reach Chandigarh at 9.50 am on Wednesdays and Mondays.

Train No 12618 / 12617 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn - Hazrat Nizamuddin "Mangala Lakshadweep" Express will leave Hazrat at 5.35 am and reach Ernakulam at 7.30 am daily. In return from Ernakulam at 1.25 pm and reach Hazrat at 1.35 pm everyday.

Train No 22660 / 22659 Yog Nagari Rishikesh - Thiruvananthapuram North

(Kochuveli) - Yog Nagari Rishikesh Weekly Express will leave Rishikesh at 6.15 am on Mondays and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 12.35 pm on Wednesdays. In return train will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 9.10 am on Fridays and reach Rishikesh at 1.35 pm on Sundays.

Train No 12484 / 12483 Amritsar - Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) – Amritsar Weekly Express will leave Amritsar on Sundays at 5.55 am and reach Kochuveli at 12.30 pm on Tuesdays.

Train No 20932 / 20931 Indore - Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) - Indore Weekly Express will leave Indore at 9.40pm on Tuesdays and reach Kochuveli at 2.50 pm on Thursdays. In return train will start from Kochuveli at 11.15 am on Fridays and reach Indore at 4.40 pm on Sundays.

Train No 19578 / 19577 Jamnagar - Tirunelveli - Jamnagar Bi-Weekly Express will leave Jamnagar at 9.25 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and reach Tirunelveli at 6.30 pm on Sundays and Mondays. In return will start from Tirunelveli at 8. 00 am on Mondays and Tuesdays and reach Jamnagar at 4.25 pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Train No 16345 / 16346 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Thiruvananthapuram Central – Lokmanya Tilak (T) 'Netravathi' Express will start from Lokmanya at 11.40 am daily and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 6.20 pm. In return from Thiruvananthapuram at 9.15 am and reach Lokmanya at 5.05 pm.

Train No 22475 / 22476 Hisar - Coimbatore - Hisar AC Weekly Express will leave Hisar at 1.50 pm on Wednesdays and reach Coimbatore at 2.30 pm on Fridays. In return from Coimbatore at 2.55 pm on Saturdays and reach Coimbatore at 4.00 pm on Mondays.

Train No 20924 / 20923 Gandhidham - Tirunelveli - Gandhidham 'Humsafar'

Weekly Express will leave Gandhidham at 4.40 am on Mondays and reach Tirunelveli at 11.35pm on Tuesdays. In return train will start from Tirunelveli on Fridays at 8.00 am and reach Gandhidham at 2.25 am on Saturdays.

Train No 12619 / 12620 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Mangaluru Central - Lokmanya Tilak

(T) 'Mathsyagandha' Daily Express will leave Lokmanya at 3.20 pm daily and reach Mangaluru at 7.40 am. In return train will leave Mangaluru at 2.20 pm and reach Lokmanya at 6.35 am.

Train No 10215 / 10216 Madgaon - Ernakulam Jn - Madgaon Weekly Express will leave Madgaon on Sundays at 7.30 pm will reach Ernakulam at 8.30 am. In return the train will start from Ernakulam at 10.40 am on Mondays and reach Madgaon at 11.35 pm.

Train No 22634 / 22633 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central -Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Express will leave Hazrat at 10.15 pm on Fridays and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 7.35 pm on Sundays. In return train will start from Thiruvananthapuram at 2.40 pm on Wednesdays and reach Hazrat at 12.30 pm on Fridays.

Train No 12201 / 12202 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Thiruvananthapuram North

(Kochuveli) – Lokmanya Tilak (T) ‘Garibrath’ Bi-Weekly Express will leave Lokmanya at 4.45 pm on Mondays and Fridays and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8.25 pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays. In return from Thiruvananthapuram at 9.10 am on Thursdays and Sundays and reach Lokmanya at 11.45 am on Fridays and Mondays.

Train No 22113 / 22114 Lokmanya Tilak (T) – Thiruvananthapuram North

(Kochuveli) - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Bi-Weekly Express will leave Lokmanya at 4.45 pm on Tuesdays and Saturdays and reach Kochuveli at 8.25 pm. In return train will start from Kochuveli at 12.55 am on Mondays and Thursdays and reach Lokmanya at 3.45 am on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Train No 22150 / 22149 Pune -Ernakulam - Pune Bi-Weekly Express (Via Panvel) will leave Pune at 6.45 pm on Wednesdays and Sundays and reach Ernakulam at 6.50 pm on Thursdays and Mondays. In return the train will start from Ernakulam at 5.15 am on Tuesdays and Fridays and reach Pune at 5.50 am on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Train No 20645 / 20646 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Vande Bharat Express (6 days a week except Thursdays) will leave Madgaon at 6.10 pm and reach Mangaluru at 11.45 pm. In return from Mangaluru at 8.30 am and reach Madgaon at 1.10 pm.

Train No 22629 / 22630 Dadar - Tirunelveli - Dadar Weekly Express will leave Dadar at 8.40 pm on Thursdays and reach Tirunelveli at 4.10 am on Saturdays. In return train will start from Tirunelveli at 7.20 am on Wednesdays and reach Dadar at 3.00 pm next day.

Train No 16596 / 16595 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru - Karwar 'Panchaganga' Daily

Express will leave Karwar at 6.00 pm daily and reach Bengaluru at 7.15 am. In return the train will start from Bengaluru at 6.50 pm and reach Karwar at 8.25 am.

Train No 16586 / 16585 Murdeshwar - SMVB Bengaluru - Murdeshwar

Express will leave Murdeshwar at 2.10 pm daily and reach Bengaluru at 7.15 am. In return the train will start from Bengaluru at 8.15 pm and reach Murdeshwar at 12.55 pm.

Train No 10107 / 10108 Madgaon - Mangaluru Central - Madgaon MEMU

Express (6 days a week except Sundays) will leave Madgaon at 4.00 am and reach Mangaluru at 11.15 am. In return will start from Mangaluru at 3.42 pm and reach Madgaon at 10.20 pm.

Train No 06601 / 06602 Madgaon - Mangaluru Central - Madgaon Special daily special will leave Madgaon at 2.10 pm and reach Mangaluru at 9.05 pm. In return train will start from Mangaluru at 5.30 am and reach Madgaon at 1.30 pm.

Passengers are requested to verify timings with the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website or railway helpline no139 for the timings, added the statement.