Non-Hindus must pledge reverence to enter Agamic temples: Madras HC

The ruling stems from a public interest litigation filed by K Thangam Venkatesh, which sought strict enforcement of the Tamil Nadu Temple Entry Authorisation Act and accountability for statutory violations.

A division bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and P Murugan made it clear on Tuesday that the judgment’s scope applies strictly to Agamic temples.

An Agamic temple is a Hindu shrine built, consecrated and maintained according to Agama shastras, ancient manuals that prescribe every detail of temple life.

Addressing the nuances of interfaith temple visits, the bench highlighted contrasting approaches by political figures.

Citing an example, the court said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a Christian by faith, worshipped at the renowned Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple after duly signing the mandatory undertaking.