Non-bailable warrant issued to VCK chief Thirumavalavan over absence in court

CHENNAI: Judge R Vijayakumari of the Mayiladuthurai District Sessions Court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant for Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief and Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan after he failed to appear in court despite being summoned.



The leader's lawyers too had not filed any petitions due to an ongoing strike among the legal community, who have been demanding a withdrawal of the three newly-implemented criminal laws.

Following this, the case has been adjourned to August 27, according to a Thanthi TV report.

The legal proceedings stem from a 2003 protest led by Thirumavalavan in Mayiladuthurai against the anti-conversion Bill, proposed by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The VCK's protest escalated into riots, leading to a case being filed against Thirumavalavan and others under various sections for causing damage to public property and assaulting police personnel.

Thirumavalavan had been summoned to the court but did not appear before it nor did his legal team, prompting the recent court action.