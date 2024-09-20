Non-alliance parties poking nose into internal deliberations, says Thirumavalavan on talks of alliance rift

TIRUCHY: Political negotiations bound within the alliance have been politicised by the non-alliance parties, said the VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday, responding to the recent talks of a rift in alliance with DMK.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Thirumavalavan said, that each political party which has been travelling in the DMK alliance has years of experience and each party knows its ethics.

“VCK has crossed over 25 years of experience in electoral politics. We know what to talk about and when to talk about our demands within the alliance”, Thiruma said. He also stated, that when VCK decided to face elections in the earlier stages, their major objective was the campaign for sharing of powers. He added that the party had shown its political maturity. “But it is an immature nature that the political negotiations made within the alliance have been twisted and politicised by the non-alliance parties to confuse the people. We do not entertain this as it is a political conspiracy and no party in the DMK alliance would give room for it”, Thiruma said.’

Condemning the statement of Convener of Tamil Nadu BJP H Raja, the VCK chief said, the BJP is not able to achieve anything in Tamil Nadu and they have failed to organise a vote bank. So the party has been left alone in the state and the statements of Raja were out of frustration on the continuous failure, he said.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu Governor has been making all sorts of efforts to destroy the trust of the ruling party among the people, Thirumavalavan said, RN Ravi has been making a tall criticism against the education system of Tamil Nadu which has been placed on the top rungs of the country. “Tamil Nadu has the top position in higher education and the number of students from north India coming to the State to pursue higher education is the best evidence for it. The Governor has been acting more as a politician than a gubernatorial head and the people of Tamil Nadu are aware of it”, Thiruma said.