No word yet on AIADMK’s stand in spl session

CHENNAI: Uncertainty prevails in the principal opposition party AIADMK whether to support the bills, which were returned by Governor RN Ravi, or not, at the special Assembly session on Saturday. The AIADMK leadership has directed the MLAs to assemble at the party’s chief whip SP Velumani’s office ahead of the special session, but there was no communication on the party’s stand on supporting the Bills.

Some of the senior leaders, on condition of anonymity, said they were most likely to stage a boycott after their leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of Opposition, raised certain issues to highlight the “double-standards of the DMK” in similar issues.

“We are likely to boycott the session as we are not interested in playing according to the politically-motivated script of the ruling party. But, there is a risk involved as the ruling party will conveniently paint us with saffron,” said a senior leader.

Since the Bills were likely to be readopted without any change, the principal opposition was caught in a catch 22 situation. “Though it’s not our fight directly, we are in a tricky situation,” he added.

He continued that everyone knew the reason for the special Assembly session. The DMK is looking for every opportunity to hit out at Governor Ravi and gain political mileage. And they have also dragged him to the Supreme Court, which is critical of Governors in non-BJP ruling states. Hence, they would use the session to make their case strong and try their best to gain political mileage.

“What lies for us remains a question?” said another senior AIADMK leader from Western region.

He, however, opined that the best option for the party is to participate in the session and raise valid points based on the merits and demerits of the Bills. But, there is a remote chance for a detailed debate over the Bills. “We know what stand the BJP will take. Hence, we have to play cautiously to avoid being branded as the BJP’s shadow,” said an MLA.