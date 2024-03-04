No vindictive motive behind Senthibalaji case, says ED before HC

CHENNAI: No vindictive motive behind registering the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against former jailed minister V Senthilbalaji, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) submitted before a sessions court, in Chennai.

The principal judge of the sessions court S Alli, heard the petition preferred by Senthilbalaji to discharge him from the PMLA case.

Karthik Dasari,the Deputy Director, ED of Chennai, filed a counter objecting the discharge petition. The ED submitted that the case registered against Senthilbalaji is based on the material evidence, there is no vindictive motive behind the case, stated the ED.

It was also submitted that the Madras High Court (MHC) had dismissed Senthilbalaji's bail pleas earlier two times.

ED in addition delivered that, the MHC additionally wrote that there is a proceeds of crime for the process racket and directed to complete the trial inside 3 months on a every day basis. The agency is prepared to begin the trial and stated that the release petition isn't always maintainable, submitted the ED.

The counsel for the ex-minister sought adjournment for their submission. The judge observed that the MHC had directed to finish the trial of the PMLA case inside 3 months and adjourned the problem to March 6 for in addition submission.

The principal sessions court also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till March 6 in the PMLA case booked by the ED.

Senthilbalaji was produced before the principal sessions judge through video conference from the Puzhal central prison and recording the appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody.

Earlier, Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 last year, at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in his tenure as Transport Minister withinside the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjected Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.