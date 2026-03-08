No Vijay factor; DMK, Congress to sweep polls: Mukul Wasnik

Addressing reporters at Satyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai after a two-day review meeting on poll preparedness in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Wasnik described the alliance as a “formidable” one and said it had taken final shape ahead of the elections.

“The alliance between the DMK and Congress has finally emerged. It is going to be a formidable alliance. We are confident of getting the people’s support in Tamil Nadu. After the counting of votes, you will see that we will have our government in the State,” he said.

Wasnik said his interactions with party leaders and workers in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry revealed strong enthusiasm within the organisation. “There is tremendous enthusiasm among the leadership in both states. We have seen that the organisation is in full preparedness to go for elections,” he said.