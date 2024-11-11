No urgent hearing in case against appointing ex-DGP for TNUSRB, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Turning down the plea for an urgent hearing against the appointment of ex-DGP Sunil Kumar as the chairman of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), the Madras High Court said it won’t like to intervene in such policy matters.

AIADMK advocate wing secretary advocate IS Inbadurai sought an interim order to restrain the former DGP from assuming the chairman post terming his appointment unconstitutional. As the case was not listed on Monday as posted earlier, the counsel for the petitioner made a mention before Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan for an urgent hearing.

The judge refused to hear the petition on a high-priority basis as it was not listed by the registry and he observed that since it is the policy decision of the State, the court cannot interfere.

The petitioner submitted that Sunil Kumar's appointment as chairman of TNUSRB is in violation of Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution.

As per the fourth amendment of the Indian Police Service fixation of cadre strength regulations, 2018, no person who retired from the service is suitable for the post of chairman as it has been notified as a cadre post, contended the petitioner. It was argued that no fair procedures, regulations or rules were followed for the selection of the chairman post.

The petitioner sought the court's direction to issue a quo warranto questioning the ex-DGP Sunil Kumar on what authority he is taking over the chairman post of TNUSRB.