No-trust motion against Nellai Mayor ‘dropped’

TIRUNELVELI: A no-confidence motion moved against Tirunelveli DMK Mayor PM Saravanan by his own party councillors was dropped on Friday as none of the members turned up for the meeting, a senior official said.

Shubham Dnyandeorao Thakare, Commissioner, Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation, said there was “no quorum” since the councillors did not turn up on Friday.

“No confidence motion against Mayor-- there was no quorum, so no meeting happened. No members turned up, the motion is dropped,” Thakre told reporters.

It cannot be taken up for a year now, he added.

As many as 38 DMK councillors had moved the motion against Saravanan, alleging among others lack of proper fund allocation to their respective wards.Out of the 55 wards in the Tirunelveli City Municipal Corporation, 51 are held by the DMK and its allies.