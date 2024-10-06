No toilets, drinking water, permanent staff at both anganwadis in Tirumullaivoyal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in handling children and infants. The State policies are drafted to ensure that school children are well-fed through the noon meal scheme and CM breakfast scheme.

But school buildings, particularly anganwadis, continue to be in a bad shape, often making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

For instance, staff and parents in Cholambedu and Pachaiamman Nagar in Tirumullaivoyal demand anganwadis with basic facilities. Both anganwadis are located within a distance of 2.5 km, but the one in Pachaiamman Nagar does not have a building of its own; it’s located in a community hall. The anganwadi in Cholambedu currently functions in an old building constructed more than 20 years ago. The new building, which has been completed a year ago, remains closed.

Both anganwadis lack water facilities. In Cholambedu, around 25 children attend classes where water supply, including drinking water, is provided by the Avadi Corporation. For the one in Pachaiamman Nagar, the water is collected from the nearby temple. “But there are limitations in getting water from there also,” says a staff member. “Beside the building, there is a pond filled with waste. Nobody else uses it. Residents here say the pond was once used as a source for drinking water.”

In both anganwadis, there’s a list of basic needs that’s pasted on the wall requesting sponsors. The items include mats, plates, tumblers, spoons, door mat, tube lights. “Whenever such basic needs arise, parents of students sponsor them. Most parents of these kids are daily-wage workers,” pointed out another staff member

In Cholambedu anganwadi, there is no toilet facility. In the building currently in use, a toilet has not been properly constructed and is located near the kitchen. This poses a safety risk for students as there are gas cylinders nearby.

Currently, students use the open area and the staff worry about infections. “Lack of a clean toilet leaves children at risk of infections. In certain situations, they’re taken to the toilet in a different school, which is located afar from the anganwadi,” rued a staff member. In Pachaiamman Nagar, only one of three toilets is currently functional.

Under the rules of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), there must be a classroom, kitchen, store room and toilet for the children. “Though we don’t have a kitchen or a store room in the new building, what we need immediately is a fully functional toilet,” a staff stated.

Aside from the acute lack of infrastructure in both anganwadis, the staff face another problem – meagre salary and almost no incentives. “We’re paid Rs 6,000 per month after working eight hours every day. And, each month, a certain amount is deducted from the salary as insurance but we do not receive it when we need them,” the staff explained.

The area behind the anganwadi in Pachaiamman Nagar is now a place for alcoholics. “Each day at noon, they sit there to drink, and scream obscene words. It’s scary,” said a staff.

From September 2023, there has been no permanent teacher in Pachaimman Nagar anganwadi. An in-charge teacher comes thrice a week and for the rest of the week, a helper takes classes. She also shared her worries that if she took leave, there was no one else to take care of the students.

“If toilet facilities are available, it would be easier for the children. It would be interesting if the walls are decorated with colourful pictures which will make the learning process easier for children,” said Sridevi Mohan, a parent in Cholambedu anganwadi.

Councillor Venkatesan U of Ward 27, Avadi Corporation, has also raised the issue during the council meeting in September. He requested the Avadi Corporation to open the newly-constructed building for the anganwadi in Cholambedu.

When contacted, an official attached to the Avadi collectorate said, “The Cholambedu building will be open for use as soon as the works are yet to be completed. In Pachaimman Nagar, the old building was situated on a poramboke land, so it’s not possible to construct anything there. The Corporation is currently searching for a new building.”

The official dismissed the water issues in Cholambedu stating the anganwadi was located inside a school campus where drinking water was available.