No tenements were built in water bodies: TNUHDB

CHENNAI: In response to the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) on Friday explained that the tenement project in Moorthingar Street of Chennai is not built on watershed land and there is no additional expenditure has been provided to the project.

According to the TNUHDB department, the Moorthingar Street project area is not built on watershed land, and all the tenements are being built on residential classified land.

"It has been certified that the land measuring 55,33.2630 square meters situated in the field no 779/66 and 77969 does not have any water bodies and the land is a residential area. According to the report of the revenue department, the said area has been changed from water body classification to residential classification in the gazette notification," said a release from TNUHDB.

Further, the department said that the construction work for 4 buildings is nearing completion and infra works such as power lift, roads, street lights, drinking water supply and rainwater drainage will be started soon.

"Expenditure is paid to the contractor only for completed works and no additional expenditure has been provided to the contractor," the department noted.

Earlier, the CAG report had slammed the TNUHDB for allowing the construction of tenements on a water body.