No talks yet with AIADMK, says PMK

CHENNAI: Amidst speculations that the AIADMK and the PMK are inching closer as the talks over alliance for the Lok Sabha polls are moving in a positive note, the leadership of the two parties remain inconclusive over the alliance. A section of the AIADMK functionaries claimed that they almost fixed the alliance with the PMK, which in turn, denied it categorically and said the information over alliance talk was “premature” and “half-truth.”

The frequent and recent meetings between AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy and PMK leader GK Mani at the former’s residence laid credentials to the information that percolated from the AIADMK camp, said a source aware of the meetings between the two leaders.

Information from the PMK divulged that PMK founder Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss were not on the same page over choosing their alliance partner for the Parliamentary elections.

Senior Ramadoss, after the doors were closed in the DMK-led front, wished to renew the ties with the AIADMK to better the party prospects in north and western belts, while junior Ramadoss is unwilling to go with the Dravidian party and looking towards north for better prospect, irrespective of the outcome of the LS polls. “Anbumani is keen to go with the BJP,” said a source close to Anbumani and alluded that he eyes a berth in the Union Cabinet.

Sensing their invaluable political presence in the AIADMK front, the PMK leadership started its hardball game and pressing for Salem constituency among a good number of seats in North and Western regions in the alliance, said another source, citing the senior Ramadoss formula.

It may be recalled that DMK candidate SR Parthiban defeated AIADMK candidate KRS Saravanan in Salem by a margin of 1.46 lakh votes.

“We can expect the announcement regarding the alliance on February 1 at the PMK’s general council meeting,” said another source, while PMK spokesperson K Balu said, “The party general council would take a call on the alliance. We will come to know about it on Thursday.”

“If the two former allies - the AIADMK and the PMK - come together, they will give a tough fight for the DMK front in at least 10 constituencies. The recent developments are also giving such an impression. It will also help the AIADMK to build a strong political optic against its principal rival - DMK - and reduce the political importance of the BJP in the polls,” said Political critic Tharasu Shyam.

However, this formula would turn counter-productive for the front in Thevar dominant South and other parts of the state.

The AIADMK’s last minute decision to give 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community would also return to haunt the alliance.