No strong resolutions against Centre, AIADMK going easy on BJP: DMK

Criticising the tone and tenor of the resolutions, which used the term “urge” and “condemnation” at the BJP and DMK regime, respectively

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Dec 2023 10:45 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-26 22:45:53.0  )
DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi (File Photo)
CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Tuesday reacted strongly to the rival AIADMK’s critique of the state and questioned the principal opposition party for going easy on the BJP. In a strongly worded statement, DMK Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi hit out Edappadi K Palaniswami and said, Palaniswami has claimed that they have categorically ended ties with the BJP.

If it is true, why cannot they criticise the BJP. Who stopped the AIADMK from doing it? Why was a single resolution condemning either the functioning of the Centre or the BJP not adopted in the AIADMK general council?”

Criticising the tone and tenor of the resolutions, which used the term “urge” and “condemnation” at the BJP and DMK regime, respectively, Bharathi called it the double standards of the AIADMK and said the people were not ready to believe the drama that the party has snapped ties with the BJP.

