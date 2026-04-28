No shortage of fuel, LPG in Tamil Nadu, say oil companies

In a statement, VC Asokan, state level co-ordinator for the oil industry, said that fuel stocks were adequate at retail outlets of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

“The supply chain from refineries to depots and fuel stations is operating without disruption, with stock levels under continuous monitoring to ensure uninterrupted availability,” he added. “The LPG deliveries are being maintained across the state, with waiting time for domestic cylinders reduced to under five days in most areas. Pockets with higher backlog are being tracked for faster clearance.”

Auto LPG supplies are also sufficient at fuel outlets, the companies said, adding that distribution is being stepped up to meet demand.