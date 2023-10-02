No setback for NDA even if AIADMK floats new front, says Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance would not face any setback, even if the AIADMK forms a new alliance.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai, however, said only the national leadership would decide on alliance matters.

“The party leadership has so far not asked for any report from me regarding the break-up of alliance with AIADMK. Even if AIADMK forges a new alliance, the NDA alliance will not face any setback,” he told reporters, while participating in a cleanliness drive at a lake in Coimbatore.

On his proposed visit to New Delhi in the wake of a break-up with the AIADMK, Annamalai said his visit was only routine and meant to discuss his ‘padayatra.’

“I do not know ‘adjustment politics’ as I didn’t come to politics for power. The BJP will win in double digits in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu,” he said. Slamming the Communist parties for eulogising the DMK, Annamalai said these parties are working against the nation’s development. To a query on the possibility of releasing the list of corruption of the AIADMK leaders akin to DMK functionaries, Annamalai just said, “Wait and watch.”

He also said the DMK and others are bent on attacking the BJP as they are scared of the party’s growth in state.