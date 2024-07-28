"No security for anyone in Tamil Nadu": AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Sunday, targeted the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government over the law and order situation in the state, saying that there is no security for anyone in Tamil Nadu alleging that not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK General Secretary while addressing the media at Thoothukudi Airport said, "Not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, there is no security for anyone--from political party leaders to common women. The DMK is in power."

He further attacked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government saying that murders and robberies are taking place every day adding that there have been 595 murders since January. "Law and order in Tamil Nadu is completely broken.

Murders and robberies are taking place every day. Not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu. There have been 595 murders since January," Palaniswami said. "The DMK government has kept the police as a campaign department. The DMK should give full power to the police," he said.

He also said that the government should take measures to prevent the circulation of ganja is rampant in Tamil Nadu and added that AIADMK strongly condemns the fact that the youth in Tamil Nadu are getting addicted to drugs.

"The circulation of ganja is rampant in Tamil Nadu, and the government should take measures to prevent the importation of drugs like ganja from other states. AIADMK strongly condemns the fact that the youth in Tamil Nadu are getting addicted to drugs," he said.

The AIADMK leader also accused the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led state government of being incompetent saying, "Bahujan Samaj Party State President Armstrong and Nellai District Congress President Jayakumar have been murdered in Tamil Nadu, but the killers have not been properly identified yet," he said.

"In Tamil Nadu, there is no security for political party leaders, the public, or women. The hatred towards the DMK is increasing among the people, which is why they held a protest against the central government yesterday," he said.

"AIADMK lost in the recently concluded parliamentary elections. We will consult with party leaders and make constructive decisions to win the upcoming rural local body elections and the 2026 legislative elections," he said.