No security even inside prisons, CM's warning unheeded: Edappadi K Palaniswami

In a statement, Palaniswami said prisoner escapes had become a recurring incident under the present government, citing similar incidents reported earlier from Theni, Puzhal and Salem. Despite repeated assurances from the prison department that it would strengthen security and deploy armed personnel in watchtowers, he alleged that such incidents continued to occur.

He pointed out that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had issued a statement just hours before the Coimbatore incident, directing prison officials to remain vigilant and warning of strict action against those who failed to discharge their duties properly.

Taking a dig at the government, Palaniswami compared its functioning to a comedy dialogue from actor Vijay's film Pokkiri: "Only the mouth is working; everything else remains unchanged."