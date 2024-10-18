No scam in toor dal procurement; BJP's claims are untrue, says Min Sakkarapani

CHENNAI: Responding to the criticism made by Tamil Nadu BJP, State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, R Sakkarapani has said that the BJP's claim that there has been a revenue loss to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the procurement of toor dal for Fair Price Shops is untrue.

In a statement, Sakkarapani said the entire tender process was transparent and there is no point in complaining about himself and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation MD in the instance where the decision was made with formality and transparency.

"Appropriate action is being taken against companies that do not deliver the toor dal on time to the government as per the provisions of the contract clauses. Alleging Rs 100 crore revenue loss to the government without evidence is completely untrue, " he said, alluding to the TN BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad's statement.

The company "Agrico" which the BJP spokesperson mentioned in his statement did not participate in the tender, he clarified.

He also refuted the claims of Prasad and said all Fair Price Shops in the state have enough stocks of toor dal.

Further, Sakkarapani urged Prasad to retract his baseless allegations.

Meanwhile, state BJP spokesperson Prasad said, "If my statement about the toor dal tender is proved to be untrue, I will quit politics."

He also urged the minister to immediately cancel the tender given for Canadian yellow lentils and ensure that quality toor dal is provided to the people of Tamil Nadu.