No safety for women in TN under DMK regime: Edappadi

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday hit out at the DMK government that there is no safety for women under the present dispensation and listed out the recent incidents of sexual assaults against women in Thanjavur district.

Palaniswami demanded the government take stern measures against the perpetrators and guarantee to secure the maximum punishment. He also demanded the government step up measures to guarantee the safety and security of the women in the state.

He pointed out the incident in which a woman was sexually assaulted by an unidentified man after luring her on the pretext of giving her a ride. The shocking incident took place in Puthur in Thanjavur district, said Palaniswami in a statement.

Recounting yet another incident that took place in Orathanadu in Thanjavur district six months ago, Palaniswami said a woman was gang-raped by a six-member group.

“The survivor gave an interview to an English daily, charging that she has been made to run from pillar to post when she approached the police to complain,” he said. The lethargic approach of the police department in handling such a sensitive case stands as testimony to the worsening of the law and order under the DMK regime, the Leader of the Opposition said.

“If the police had acted swiftly and arrested the perpetrators in the Orathanadu case, the Puthur incident could have been averted,” Palaniswami said. Criminal activities are on the rise in an alarming proportion as anti-social elements are emboldened due to a lack of action from the police department under the inefficient government, he slammed.