No RSS rally in Madurai, Ramnad, Sivaganga

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday disallowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from conducting their rallies in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga districts, but gave its nod for the rally in other districts under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

A petition on behalf of the RSS was filed for the conduct of rally and public meetings at 20 places, including Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Tenkasi and Thanjavur on the occasion of Vijayadasami on October 22. It’s scheduled to organise such rallies from 4 pm, at these locations, and public meetings subsequently. Citing these, the petitioner sought the court to grant permission for conducting the rallies.

Meanwhile, the state government counsel raised objection to granting permission for the RSS rally in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga citing that celebrations of Thevar Jayanthi and Maruthupandiyar gurupooja would take place in these three districts and over 7,000 police personnel would be deployed to monitor the situations. It would be difficult to monitor if the RSS rally is allowed.

After hearing the submission, Justice G Ilangovan denied permission for the RSS rallies in Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga, but granted permission for the same in the rest of the districts.