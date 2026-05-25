No room for monopoly in ration tenders, says Food Minister Venkataramanan

In remarks widely seen as an indirect reference to the alleged dominance of the Christy Friedgram Group in earlier tender allocations, the minister said the government would ensure a transparent and rule-based procurement system in the food supply department.

“Tenders relating to ration commodities will not be awarded to any particular individual or select group. Contracts will be issued strictly in accordance with tender norms and only to those capable of supplying quality products transparently,” Venkataramanan said.

The minister said the government was determined to eliminate corruption and favouritism in the department and had instructed officials to function with complete transparency while addressing public grievances without delay.