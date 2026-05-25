No room for monopoly in ration tenders, says Food Minister Venkataramanan

CHENNAI: State Minister for Food and Civil Supplies P Venkataramanan on Monday asserted that contracts for ration commodities would no longer be cornered by select individuals or groups, signalling a major shift in the State’s tender process amid allegations surrounding procurement practices under the previous administrations.
In remarks widely seen as an indirect reference to the alleged dominance of the Christy Friedgram Group in earlier tender allocations, the minister said the government would ensure a transparent and rule-based procurement system in the food supply department.
“Tenders relating to ration commodities will not be awarded to any particular individual or select group. Contracts will be issued strictly in accordance with tender norms and only to those capable of supplying quality products transparently,” Venkataramanan said.
The minister said the government was determined to eliminate corruption and favouritism in the department and had instructed officials to function with complete transparency while addressing public grievances without delay.
He also announced that vacancies in the food department would soon be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), adding that the move was aimed at strengthening administrative efficiency in the public distribution system.
To improve oversight, surprise inspections would be conducted periodically across the department to ensure transparency in distribution and procurement processes, he said.
Venkataramanan further stated that demands raised by various employees’ and trade associations were under consideration and would be addressed in phases in consultation with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.