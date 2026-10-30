No role for HR&CE in pontiff selection: Madras High Court

A Division Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and P Murugan also made it clear that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has no role in appointing the pontiff, whose selection must follow the mutt’s established customs and traditions.

During the hearing, the Additional Advocate General assured the Court that the department would resume the process and conclude it within six months. The judges, however, said they were shocked to find that the 50th Jeeyar, who headed the mutt from 1989 to 2018, had been appointed by the Deputy Commissioner of the department, which was not permissible, because the selection of a pontiff is a purely religious function and can never be construed as a secular administrative act. “In the very nature of things,” the department cannot claim the right to appoint or even to approve such an appointment.