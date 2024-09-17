No rift with DMK, says Thiruma; blames rivals, media for row

CHENNAI: The political discontent brewing between the ruling DMK and ally VCK over issues including the Dalit party’s decision to organise a event on prohibition in Kallakurichi and its demand for share in power was finally put on simmer after VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan called on Chief Minister MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Monday.

The DMK had accepted VCK’s invitation to attend the event on October 2 to be held in Kallakurichi, where the State's worst hooch tragedy claimed over 65 lives recently.

During the meeting with Stalin, Thirumavalavan submitted a petition appealing to gradually bring down the number of Tasmac outlets and liquor sales to achieve total prohibition.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Thirumavalavan said there was no rift between the alliance partners as rumoured. "The DMK has no second thoughts on total prohibition. The Chief Minister cited administrative issues in achieving it at one go and assured that the government will take measures to implement total prohibition in a phased manner," he said quoting Stalin.

He added that Stalin deputed DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi and spokesperson TK Elangovan to the October 2 conference.

The invite extended to the AIADMK was given a political colour, he claimed, and blamed “media hype” for escalating the matter further. Thiruma also ruled out the possibility of meeting AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in person to invite him for the conference, and maintained that it was a common call for all to come together for a people’s issue to build pressure on the Union government to enact an anti-liquor and drug legislation using the powers under Article 47 of the Constitution.

The declaration that the party was ready to face any consequence in the electoral front for upholding its demand for total prohibition was made to "boost the morale of cadre", said the VCK leader, who refused to speak further on this.

While party leaders blamed right-wing forces for trying to drive a wedge between the VCK and DMK, the leaders of the BJP criticised Thirumavalavan of taking a U-turn in the face of alliance pressure.