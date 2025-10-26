No rift with DMK, says Congress leader KV Thangkabalu

CHENNAI: Former TNCC president KV Thangkabalu on Sunday firmly denied any discord within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the Congress remains part of a strong, stable alliance.

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to former Union Minister and ex-TNCC chief Maragatham Chandrasekar on her 24th death anniversary at the party headquarters, Thangkabalu said, "Decisions regarding alliances are taken only by the AICC, particularly by leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and the Congress Working Committee. Every Congress worker in Tamil Nadu will abide by those decisions without hesitation."

Referring to recent speculation of unease within the SPA following the dispute over the release of Chembarambakkam lake water, the former Union minister stressed that such issues were being exaggerated. "It's unnecessary to magnify small matters. Sometimes," he said. Such temporary problems will fade, he added.

On actor-politician Vijay's decision to meet the Karur stampede victims in a private resort at Mamallapuram, Thangkabalu said, "Every political leader deals with situations differently. People are watching everything."

He noted that the Tamil Nadu Congress Foundation had extended Rs 2.5 lakh financial aid to 41 affected families.