No ration cards to be blocked: Tamil Nadu government

The decision comes contrary to the Union government's move to block ration cards that have not been used to purchase commodities for the past six months.

"We do not have any numbers on ration cards under the Priority Household category that have not been used for purchasing commodities. The government has taken a decision not to block any ration cards in the State," a senior government official said.

Meanwhile, the State government has asked Priority Household and AAY ration cardholders to complete e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) when they visit ration shops to purchase commodities.