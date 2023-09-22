‘No problem’ with AIADMK, Modi ‘common thread’: BJP

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday sought to mend the strained ties with AIADMK over his controversial remarks on Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai and asserted that there is “no problem” between his party and the AIADMK. He also said that he does not have any problem with any AIADMK leader.

The “common thread” that linked like-minded parties in the NDA is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all who accept his candidature for the post of PM in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls are in the NDA alliance, he said. “Does the AIADMK accept it? Yes,” Annamalai said.

Further, Annamalai reiterated that he had not spoken ill of Annadurai and hence no question of tendering an apology. “I have only recollected history, which is the truth. I responded only when my-self respect was questioned,” he said.

Ideologically, the AIADMK and BJP are divergent, and the differences in terms of ideological standpoints are not unusual and it is not a big deal, he said. “The BJP will take an aggressive stance to protect Sanatana Dharma; the same cannot be expected from AIADMK,” he said.