No pomp for my birthday, appeals DMK chief to party cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday appealed to party members and supporters to avoid lavish celebrations on the occasion of his birthday and instead focus on meaningful public service activities.
In a message to cadres, Stalin urged them not to spend money on grand events, banners, cut-outs or extravagant functions. He emphasised that his birthday should be observed in a simple and dignified manner.
The Chief Minister requested party workers to channel their resources towards welfare-oriented initiatives and constructive activities that would directly benefit the public. He also called upon cadres to undertake outreach programmes peacefully and responsibly.
Stalin encouraged party functionaries to strengthen grassroots engagement and systematically highlight the achievements of the DMK-led government.
Referring to the forthcoming Assembly election, he said the focus should remain on electoral preparedness. "The voice of 'Stalin will continue, Tamil Nadu will win' has resonated across villages. However, cadres must continue to work hard to ensure that the party forms the government for the seventh time," he said.