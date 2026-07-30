No poll review, only detractor tally: EPS under fire

Though AIADMK announced that the meetings were aimed at reviewing the reasons for the electoral setback, party sources claimed the discussions largely revolved around identifying supporters and detractors within the organisation rather than analysing the defeat.

According to party sources, several functionaries cited the lack of unity within the AIADMK and the failure to bring back leaders who had left the party as key reasons for the defeat. However, they claimed Palaniswami did not permit an in-depth discussion on these issues.

Instead, the meetings focused largely on preparations for the upcoming local body elections and Assembly bypolls. Palaniswami urged office-bearers to work together to ensure the party performs strongly in the forthcoming elections, the sources said.