No poll review, only detractor tally: EPS under fire

CHENNAI: The district-level review meetings convened by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami following the party's Assembly election defeat have now turned into an exercise to find who is with him and who stands against him.
Though AIADMK announced that the meetings were aimed at reviewing the reasons for the electoral setback, party sources claimed the discussions largely revolved around identifying supporters and detractors within the organisation rather than analysing the defeat.
According to party sources, several functionaries cited the lack of unity within the AIADMK and the failure to bring back leaders who had left the party as key reasons for the defeat. However, they claimed Palaniswami did not permit an in-depth discussion on these issues.
Instead, the meetings focused largely on preparations for the upcoming local body elections and Assembly bypolls. Palaniswami urged office-bearers to work together to ensure the party performs strongly in the forthcoming elections, the sources said.
The sources added that when some functionaries complained that certain AIADMK leaders had not worked effectively during the Assembly polls, Palaniswami dismissed those allegations.
Party insiders further claimed that the meetings were primarily intended to gauge who remained loyal to Palaniswami and who did not. Based on the feedback, he is expected to reshuffle the organisational structure by removing those perceived to be opposed to him and appointing loyalists to key posts before convening the party's executive committee meeting in August, the sources said.
Among those who attended the meetings were MLAs who had publicly differed with Palaniswami after the elections, including Ko Hari (Tiruttani), K Mohan (Panruti) and Maragatham Vetrivel (Pappireddipatti). However, senior leaders SP Velumani, CVe Shanmugam and KP Anbalagan did not attend the meetings.