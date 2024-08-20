No politics in coin release event, no secret ties with DMK: L Murugan

CHENNAI: Hitting out at AIADMK, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Monday said that there is no secret alliance with the ruling DMK.

Talking to reporters after attending the review meeting at the All India Radio office here, Murugan said, “There is no politics in the commemorative coin release event, which was held to mark the birth centenary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi. There is no secret alliance with the ruling DMK.”

Clarifying the presence of Rajnath Singh, Murugan said the commemorative coin release event was a government event and the Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh attended the event on the invitation of the Tamil Nadu government.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also flayed the ruling DMK for their criticism towards the fund allocation for the railway projects. “It’s completely wrong information that the Central Government has not allocated adequate funds for the metro rail projects in the state. Centre will allocate sufficient funds on due time,” Murugan said alluding to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s charges.