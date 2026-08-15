No political tie-up between DMK and BJP, says CPI MP Subbarayan

Speaking to reporters in Tirupur, Subbarayan said it was wrong to interpret DMK leader Kanimozhi’s participation in the event as a sign of a DMK-BJP understanding, as she had attended it in her capacity as the floor leader of an opposition party.

Stating that the CPI was not part of any alliance in Tamil Nadu, he said, “We will appreciate the government when it does good and oppose it when it does not.”

On the controversy over the proposed delimitation, Subbarayan said the exercise could reduce the political representation of the southern states while increasing the representation of states with larger populations in the north.

Describing the proposal as “a poison-laced sweet”, he said the Centre should consult the southern states and arrive at a consensus before proceeding with the exercise. “We hope the DMK does not align with the BJP on this issue,” he said.