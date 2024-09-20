No political questions, says actor Rajinikanth; walks away at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth had a tense moment with reporters at Chennai airport when he was asked if Udhayanidhi Stalin would become Deputy Chief Minister.

He replied saying, he didn’t want to discuss politics.

He said, how many times have I told you not to ask me political questions, and quickly walked away.

When asked about the participants in the Vettaiyan audio launch, he replied that he does not know on who would be present.

However, he did mention that both Vettaiyan and Coolie movie production is going well, and he praised Malaysia Vasudevan’s singing.

Actor Rajinikanth returned to Chennai in an Indigo flight this morning after shooting for the movie Coolie in Vijayawada.