'No PMK entry as Vijay prefers bypoll route to majority'

CHENNAI: Despite all the talks, the ruling TVK is unlikely to admit the Anbumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) into its Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay prioritising consolidation of his party's Assembly strength over further expansion of the ruling coalition, party sources said.
The TVK leadership is confident it can strengthen its position through electoral victories and possible defections from the AIADMK, without relying on the PMK's four MLAs. More importantly, it is unwilling to risk losing the VCK, a key ally that has drawn a firm red line against the PMK's entry, they said.
Speculation about a possible realignment gained momentum after the PMK, which contested the 2026 Assembly elections as an AIADMK ally, decided to remain neutral in the October 6 by-elections to Madurantakam and Dharapuram. The move fuelled expectations of a possible alignment with the TVK, but it has drawn strong opposition from the VCK, exposing the political costs of expanding the ruling alliance.
"PMK will not be inducted into our alliance. We do not need the support of its four MLAs to sustain our government. Following our victories in the two by-elections, our Assembly strength has increased to 109. We are confident of winning the upcoming by-elections as well," a high-ranking TVK source told DT Next.
The source said the party expected its numbers to grow further, with more AIADMK legislators potentially resigning and joining the ruling outfit. The leadership, therefore, sees no immediate need to accommodate the PMK, the source added.
"Our top priorities are the upcoming by-elections and local body elections. A faction within the AIADMK may extend support to us in the future. We have no compelling reason to bring the PMK into our alliance," a senior TVK leader said.
The leader said Vijay was keen to preserve his relationship with VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and was unwilling to jeopardise the partnership by accommodating the PMK. However, some Vanniyar leaders within the TVK continue to favour an understanding with the PMK, though the leader added that the prospects of its induction remain bleak.
The VCK's opposition has become increasingly explicit. Its deputy general secretary and Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu recently warned that he would quit the alliance and the Cabinet if the PMK or the BJP joined the ruling front. Thirumavalavan has also reiterated his party's long-standing opposition to sharing an alliance with either party. TVK Minister Rajmohan subsequently sought to reassure the VCK, saying the alliance remained strong.
"Attempts to bring the TVK and PMK together began before the by-elections and are continuing in sections of both parties. But our position is clear: we will face future elections with our existing allies. If we accept the PMK, the VCK will leave," an insider added.