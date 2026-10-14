'No PMK entry as Vijay prefers bypoll route to majority'

"PMK will not be inducted into our alliance. We do not need the support of its four MLAs to sustain our government. Following our victories in the two by-elections, our Assembly strength has increased to 109. We are confident of winning the upcoming by-elections as well," a high-ranking TVK source told DT Next.

The source said the party expected its numbers to grow further, with more AIADMK legislators potentially resigning and joining the ruling outfit. The leadership, therefore, sees no immediate need to accommodate the PMK, the source added.

"Our top priorities are the upcoming by-elections and local body elections. A faction within the AIADMK may extend support to us in the future. We have no compelling reason to bring the PMK into our alliance," a senior TVK leader said.