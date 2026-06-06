No PM Modi backing for any new movement, says TN BJP chief Nainar

Directing party cadre to remain firmly aligned with the BJP, he said workers and office-bearers should not become members, supporters, or associates of organisations pursuing political objectives outside the saffron party.

"Being a member or office-bearer of the BJP while simultaneously maintaining ties with other political organisations amounts to betrayal of the party," he said, warning that such acts would be treated as a violation of party discipline.

Nainar urged cadre not to be distracted by recent political developments and said the BJP's focus remained solely on PM Modi's long-term vision for the country.