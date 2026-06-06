No PM Modi backing for any new movement, says TN BJP chief Nainar

CHENNAI: In an apparent message aimed at former BJP leader and chief convener of We The Leaders organisation K Annamalai and his growing political outreach, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday asserted that PM Modi had neither extended support nor given his blessings to any other political movement, while warning party cadre against maintaining links with politically-inclined organisations outside the party.
Directing party cadre to remain firmly aligned with the BJP, he said workers and office-bearers should not become members, supporters, or associates of organisations pursuing political objectives outside the saffron party.
"Being a member or office-bearer of the BJP while simultaneously maintaining ties with other political organisations amounts to betrayal of the party," he said, warning that such acts would be treated as a violation of party discipline.
Nainar urged cadre not to be distracted by recent political developments and said the BJP's focus remained solely on PM Modi's long-term vision for the country.
"The dream of our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. Every scheme and action of his government is aimed only at the nation's progress," he said.
Referring to the political developments unfolding in Tamil Nadu, he said that several events may seek to create distractions, but BJP workers should remain committed to the path laid down by Modi and the party leadership.
"Our journey must remain focused on the national goal envisioned by the Prime Minister and our leaders," he added.