No plan to hike milk price, says Dairy Minister Kannappan

CHENNAI: Dairy Minister Raja Kannappan informed the Assembly that the TN government has no plans to hike milk price as both the producers and consumers of milk were ‘poor’ people.

Raja Kannappan said this in response to a request of AIADMK MLA A P Jayasankaran, who, while participating in the debate on the state budget in the House, asked the government to increase the procurement price of milk to Rs 56 per litre.

Raja Kannappan said he was against the demand even though he pointed out higher prices fixed by private dairies.