No place in constitution for Guv to interfere in State cabinet: Vaiko

CHENNAI: Condemning the Governor for rejecting the portfolios recommendation by Chief Minister MK Stalin after the arrest of State Minister V Senthilbalaji by Enforcement Directorate (ED), MDMK general secretary Vaiko has alleged that the Governor has no right to interfere as per the Constitution.

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday wrote to Governor RN Ravi, recommending a change in the portfolios of ministers in his Cabinet in the wake of State Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the transport job scam. However, the governor has rejected the advice of the CM on the ground that the reason cited by him was "misleading" and "incorrect", triggering a fresh face-off between the government and the governor. Stalin wrote that the cabinet reshuffle is necessitated due to the "medical treatment" minister Senthilbalaji needs to undergo.

In a statement released by MDMK general secretary, "According to Article 163 of the Constitution, the Governor shall act on the advice and direction of the Cabinet headed by the Chief Minister. Other members of the Cabinet shall be appointed on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. Therefore, according to the Constitution, it is the power of the Chief Minister to decide on the appointment of the Ministers of State and the changes in the portfolios held by them. There is no place in the Constitution for the Governor to interfere in this."

"Governor RN Ravi, who continues to act in defiance of constitutional conventions, has sent back the Chief Minister's recommendation regarding the change of portfolio of ministers without giving his approval. If the Chief Minister again sends a letter to the Governor, he should immediately accept it and approve the sharing of departments among the ministers."

State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, who was among the leaders the CM discussed the issue with at his camp office late Friday evening, confirmed the 'rejection' by the governor around 6 pm and said, "This afternoon, the CM wrote to the Governor, recommending the change of portfolio considering the health of minister Senthil Balaji and uninterrupted continuation of government functions. The Governor replied to it around 6 pm. In his reply, he rejected the recommendation of the CM and asked him to send a letter afresh. While the authority of changing the portfolios of the ministers rests with the CM as per the Constitution, the Governor has unnecessarily cited the ongoing ED investigation against Senthilbalaji and asked the CM to write a fresh letter with the correct reasons (for the portfolio change)."

"The Governor, in his reply, has said that the reasons stated by the CM are misleading and incorrect. His reply has confirmed that the Governor is functioning like an agent of the BJP, " K Ponmudy told media persons outside the CM's camp office.