No permission needed for live streaming of Ram Pran Prathishta: State in MHC

CHENNAI: "No permission needed from the State to conduct bhajans, annandhanams and live streaming of Ram pran prathishta in private temples and mandapams" the Tamil Nadu government submitted before the Madras High Court (MHC).

Justice N Anand Venkatesh heard a petition filed by L Ganapathy, seeking to direct the State to allow him to conduct Rama Nama Bhajan and annadhanam in a private mandapam at Pattabiram, Avadi.

The petitioner submitted that he was planned to conduct special bhajan and annadhanam in the view of Ayodhya Ram temple consecration. However, Avadi police refused to grant any permission, said the petitioner.

Additional Public Prosecutor(APP) A Dhamodaram appeared for the State submitted that permission has been granted to conduct the bhajan and annadhanam.

However, the judge wondered the stand of the State to granting permission for such functions.

APP submitted the stand of the government which stated that Bhajans and Annadhanams that are conducted in private enclosures like mandapams, private temples and any other private place etc., does not require any permission from the police.

It will be left open to the organizers to make arrangements for live streaming of the Pran Prathishta at Ayodhya, submitted the APP.

If such functions are planned to be conducted within temples, which are within the control of the HR & CE , the concerned official belonging to the department must be informed, said the APP.

considering the local situation it will be left open to the police to impose such restrictions and to ensure that the function does not lead to any unnecessary law and order problem, he added.

After the submission the judge observed, "Ultimately, everyone must keep in mind that bhakti towards god is only for peace and happiness and not to disturb the equilibrium prevailing in the society" and disposed of the petition.