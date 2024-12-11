No permission for devotees to climb Tiruvannamalai hill on Maha Deepam day: PK Sekarbabu

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P K Sekarbabu on Wednesday said that there is no permission for the devotees to climb hills near Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai district on the occasion of Maha Deepam on December 13 this year.

A decision not to allow the devotees to climb the hill came against the backdrop of a report given by an eight-member expert panel, formed by the state government, who inspected the condition of the hills.

The minister said a formal announcement will be made by the Tiruvannamalai district collector in this regard. During Cyclone Fengal, followed by heavy rains, seven persons, including children, were buried due to a landslide at Tiruvannamalai.

A team of 8 people, including a geologist and a commissioner, conducted an investigation and submitted a report.

Morning processions feature deities Vinayaka, Chandrasekhar, and Ambal, while evening processions showcase the Panchamoorthies- Vinayagar, Murugar with Valli Deivanai, Unnamalai Amman Sametha Arunasaleshwar, Parasakthi Amman, Chandikeshwar. These deities are carried on various vehicles through the streets surrounding the temple.

The grand procession of the Panchamoorthis was held last night (Tuesday), with thousands of devotees participating and chanting “Annamalayaruku Arokara”.

According to a Thanthi TV Report, Maha Deepam is scheduled to be lit on 13 December (Friday) at the top of the 2,668 feet high mountain, as part of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

(With inputs from Bureau)