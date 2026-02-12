Premalatha denies parallel alliance talks charge

Responding to reporters' queries about whether the DMDK was simultaneously engaging with the rivals, Premalatha said senior leaders from the respective parties had already clarified the matter.



"Have you heard what state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said yesterday? Did you listen to what AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said? You have also reported the statement made by DMK minister EV Velu. All three of them have categorically stated that there have been no alliance talks. When those concerned have given their response, I do not know who is spreading the false information that discussions are taking place on both sides," she said.