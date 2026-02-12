Premalatha denies parallel alliance talks charge

CHENNAI: Dismissing speculation over parallel negotiations with both Dravidian majors, as alleged by senior RS Rajakannappan at a meeting in Madurai, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant on Thursday asserted that reports of the party holding talks with both the AIADMK and the DMK were incorrect.
Responding to reporters' queries about whether the DMDK was simultaneously engaging with the rivals, Premalatha said senior leaders from the respective parties had already clarified the matter.
"Have you heard what state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said yesterday? Did you listen to what AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said? You have also reported the statement made by DMK minister EV Velu. All three of them have categorically stated that there have been no alliance talks. When those concerned have given their response, I do not know who is spreading the false information that discussions are taking place on both sides," she said.
Premalatha urged the media not to repeatedly raise what she described as a baseless question. "Our district secretaries and cadre will decide which alliance DMDK should join. Ours is an independent party. Any decision on alliance and the timing of its announcement will be made only after consultations within the party," she told reporters.
In response to criticism that the party was delaying its alliance announcement, she maintained that there was no cause for speculation. "Our cadre are calm, confident and clear. The headquarters will announce the decision at the appropriate time. There is no need for tension. Please remain cool," she added.