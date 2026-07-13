No one forced me to join TVK, says MR Vijayabhaskar

TIRUCHY: Amid the AIADMK alleging that TVK was poaching its legislators, former minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Monday claimed that no one had forced him to join the ruling party.
TVK was my natural and independent decision, and I made it after consulting with my supporters, he said.
Responding to a query about petitions submitted to the Governor, Arlekar, against TVK for alleged horse-trading, citing Vijayabhaskar’s recent induction, the former AIADMK minister who resigned as Karur MLA defended his move as an independent decision. “No one forced me to join the ruling TVK. Due to dissatisfaction with the AIADMK leadership, several former ministers, MLAs and district-level office bearers left the party and joined TVK”, he said.
Vijayabhaskar said that the AIADMK functionaries insisted that he join TVK. “When the fellow party men suggested that I join TVK, I convened a district-level meeting and received the majority opinion and later decided to leave the AIADMK and join TVK, and no one from outside or TVK approached me to join the party”, he stressed.
Earlier, Vijayabhaskar was at the Karur City Corporation premises and submitted a petition to the Commissioner requesting the inauguration of the walkers' pavement near Amaravathi Bridge, which was built during his tenure as minister.