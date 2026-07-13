No one forced me to join TVK, says MR Vijayabhaskar

TVK was my natural and independent decision, and I made it after consulting with my supporters, he said.

Responding to a query about petitions submitted to the Governor, Arlekar, against TVK for alleged horse-trading, citing Vijayabhaskar’s recent induction, the former AIADMK minister who resigned as Karur MLA defended his move as an independent decision. “No one forced me to join the ruling TVK. Due to dissatisfaction with the AIADMK leadership, several former ministers, MLAs and district-level office bearers left the party and joined TVK”, he said.