No one can take away AIADMK’s votes, says EPS over Vijay’s MGR reference

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said it was nothing wrong of Vijay to quote AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran (at the TVK conference) and added that "No one can take away AIADMK’s votes."

Palaniswami said that the Dravidian major’s leaders MG Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa are role models for all.

“They (MGR and Jayalalithaa) are still popular among the people through their welfare schemes, which are still in force. There is nothing wrong in projecting such a good leader or following their footsteps. He (Vijay) spoke with good intent and it should not be misconstrued," said Palaniswami.

Claiming that TVK president actor Vijay could not find anything to criticise AIADMK in his 40-minute speech at the Vikravandi conference, the Leader of the Opposition said it certifies the good performance of the party.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami lashed out at the DMK saying it has been exposed that it has discreet ties with BJP. "I have been underscoring it. Now, other parties are also echoing the same,” he said obviously referring to Vijay’s veiled attack on anti-Fascist forces at the TVK conference.

The former Chief Minister said that AIADMK would form an alliance close to the elections, depending upon the political scenario prevailing at that time and refused to respond to questions over possible alliance with TVK.

“The election is 18 months away, and Vijay has just held his party's first conference and declared his party's ideology. An alliance would be formed depending upon the political climate at an appropriate time,” Palanisami said. He was non-committal about Vijay’s talk of sharing power with alliance partners. "I cannot answer such speculative questions," EPS said.

Refusing to comment on the ideology of Vijay's party, Palaniswami avoided giving direct answers and noted that each party can have its own ideology. EPS said leaders are free to speak about it (the party’s ideology) and propagate it, adding that it would not be good on his part to speak about it (TVK’s ideology).

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami handed over financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each to as many as 167 indigent workers, who were members of the party's Anna Tholirsanga Peravai.