ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Jan 2024 7:47 AM GMT
No one can restrict Thiruvalluvar to a hue: Stalin on Thiruvalluvar Day
CHENNAI: Taking an indirect dig at Governor RN Ravi for posting Thiruvalluvar Day wish with a portrait of the saint-poet in a saffron robe, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin posted his wishes with Valluvar in a white robe.

Praising the saint, Stalin quoted Thirukkural phrases 'Pirappokkum Ella Uyirukkum' and 'Aran' as the cornerstones of social justice and family life respectively.

He further said Thiruvalluvar cannot be restricted to a hue.

