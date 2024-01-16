No one can restrict Thiruvalluvar to a hue: Stalin on Thiruvalluvar Day
Praising the saint, Stalin quoted Thirukkural phrases 'Pirappokkum Ella Uyirukkum' and 'Aran' as the cornerstones of social justice and family life respectively.
CHENNAI: Taking an indirect dig at Governor RN Ravi for posting Thiruvalluvar Day wish with a portrait of the saint-poet in a saffron robe, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin posted his wishes with Valluvar in a white robe.
He further said Thiruvalluvar cannot be restricted to a hue.
தமிழினத்தில் பிறந்து அமிழ்தமிழில் அறம் உரைத்து உலகம் முழுமைக்குமான நெறிகள் சொன்ன வான்புகழ் வள்ளுவர் நாள் வாழ்த்துகள்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 16, 2024
பிறப்பொக்கும் எல்லா உயிர்க்கும் என்ற சமூகநீதிக் கோட்பாட்டையும் - முயற்சி மட்டுமே வெற்றியைத் தரும் என்ற தன்னம்பிக்கை ஊக்கத்தையும் - அறன் எனப் பட்டதே இல்வாழ்க்கை… pic.twitter.com/wUuvMJ4q63
Stalin's statement comes close to the heels of Governor Ravi's message that called Thiruvalluvar as the 'brightest saint of the Bharatiya Sanatan tradition'